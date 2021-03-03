American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 15,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,111 shares of company stock worth $2,601,275. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,294,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 258,735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,500.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 348,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

