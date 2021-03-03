American Money Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 561,009 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,419,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,303,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 749,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,447. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

