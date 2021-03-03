American Money Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 144,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,495. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

