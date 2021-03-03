American Money Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 2.8% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC owned about 0.85% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

QUS traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,201. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63.

