American Money Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American Money Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,077,000 after purchasing an additional 88,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.93. 8,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

