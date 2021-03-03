American Money Management LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.10. 21,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.82.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.