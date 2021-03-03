American Money Management LLC Takes $4.27 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 9,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $26.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,125.19. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,700. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $967.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.81.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.17%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 244 shares of company stock worth $197,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

