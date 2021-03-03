American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 28th total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

American Resources stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

