American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Down 10.1%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.55. 2,404,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,751,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on AREC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of American Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

