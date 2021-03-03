American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Shares Down 5.4%

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.01 and last traded at $132.13. 2,149,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 964,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.10.

The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

