American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Down 6.2%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 3,046,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,077,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

