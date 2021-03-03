AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

