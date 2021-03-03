Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.24

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.24 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.25). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.31 million and a P/E ratio of -47.95.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.