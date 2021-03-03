AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

