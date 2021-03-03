AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

