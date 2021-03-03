AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,336 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter.

ECH opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

