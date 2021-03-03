AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 267,408 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FOX by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

