AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.08 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,307,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,175 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

