AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.69% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GREK. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 257,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period.

GREK opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

