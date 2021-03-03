Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 10,882 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.06% of American Assets Trust worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,456,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,311. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

