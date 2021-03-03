Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 3,799 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.05. 4,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,007. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $353.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

