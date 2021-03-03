Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.09% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. 7,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.