Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 14,603 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,037. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

