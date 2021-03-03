Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,343 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,547. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.