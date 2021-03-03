Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 772,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,431 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned 2.35% of Evolution Petroleum worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. 4,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,936. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $121.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.