Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 274.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,213. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

