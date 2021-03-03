Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 681,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,463 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 338,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

