Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 3,399 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 67.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,924. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.