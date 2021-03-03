Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 61,963 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,963 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $535,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

DFS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

