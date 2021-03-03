Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 7,481 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $7.25 on Wednesday, reaching $566.11. 29,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,672. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.