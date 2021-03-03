Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

CMS traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 41,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

