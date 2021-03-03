Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,881 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.59. 25,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,586. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.