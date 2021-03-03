Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 8,975 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AEE traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.85. 21,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,651. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

