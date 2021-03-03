Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,486. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,109,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844,331 shares of company stock worth $1,272,892,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.