Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 11,789 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.5% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $535,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,191. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

