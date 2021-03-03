Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Collectors Universe accounts for approximately 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owned 0.26% of Collectors Universe worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 340,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the fourth quarter valued at $5,559,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 297,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 73,337 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the fourth quarter valued at $5,484,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Collectors Universe by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLCT stock remained flat at $$91.92 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $854.76 million, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

