Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.65. 489,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,548,327. The stock has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

