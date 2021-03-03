Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $233,095.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 347,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,756.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,177.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 378,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

