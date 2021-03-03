Ampleforth Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.52 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $278.12 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00778710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 485,484,056 coins and its circulating supply is 306,479,660 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.