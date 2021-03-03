Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

AMFPF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

