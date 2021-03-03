Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $1.53

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,279,711 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £20.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08.

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

