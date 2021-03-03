Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

