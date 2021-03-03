Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.
