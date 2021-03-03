Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMRS traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 144,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,268. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.04.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

