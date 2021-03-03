Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 12.6%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price traded down 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.43. 8,006,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 5,494,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 1,008.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,958 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.