ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 112.8% in February

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

ALNPY stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. ANA has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.38.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

