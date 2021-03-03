Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,541,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AAON by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.67.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.