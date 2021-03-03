Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Earnings of $7.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.86. Anthem posted earnings per share of $6.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $24.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.53 to $27.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $28.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.91 to $31.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,954. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

