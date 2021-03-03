Analysts Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.30). H&R Block posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. 1,748,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

