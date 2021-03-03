Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. International Paper posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. 3,919,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

