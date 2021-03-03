Analysts Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 1,342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 264,952 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 82,548 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KIN stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $180.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.
About Kindred Biosciences
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.
